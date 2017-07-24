"We're on call at all times, and if Andy's jumping on a call, literally it's like we're in a wrestling situation — tap in, tap out," Decker said. "Sometimes I'm the one carrying the load of maintaining the house and maintaining the family, and making sure [our son] Hank gets changed and fed, and sometimes...it's on Andy. I think because we've become so independent as family units, people are afraid to ask for help because they feel the need to look like they can do it all. Asking for help is the only way."