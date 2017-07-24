Story from Food & Drinks

This Starbucks Became A Harry Potter Wonderland In Honor Of Comic-Con

Suzannah Weiss
Customers of the Hilton Bayfront Starbucks in San Diego got to experience life at Hogwarts this weekend. For Comic-Con, the store became Harry Potter-themed, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and it looks as magical as it sounds.
The Starbucks mimicked the world of Harry Potter starting right with the curtains at the entrance, which were designed to look like the brick wall students jump through to enter Platform 9 3/4 and board the Hogwarts Express train. Visitors passing by could see window decorations depicting Harry, Ron, Hermione, Dumbledore, and He Who Must Not Be Named.
When they made it in, guests were greeted with several warnings: The glass room divider read, "The Chamber of Secrets has been opened. Enemies of the heir...beware" in red, and a sign on the garbage bin read, "There is a boggart inside this cupboard." They also may have caught "wanted" signs seeking Harry Potter and Bellatrix Lestrange sprinkled throughout the room.
To make sure everyone felt immersed, the movies also played on repeat. There were two different films playing inside and outside at all times.
But customers didn't just get to see the world through the eyes of Harry Potter characters. They also got to drink like them. The store served Butterbeer, a delicious-sounding caramel toffeenut frappuccino based off the favorite Hogsmeade drink. There was also a matcha lemonade called Polyjuice Potion on the menu, but as far as we know, it didn't allow anyone to shape-shift. Then there was Amortentia, a passion tea and apple juice blend named after the Harry Potter love potion. The gillywater was complimentary.
Given the popularity of Harry Potter cafes and restaurants, we bet a permanent Harry Potter Starbucks would be a hit among all the muggles dying to experience life as witches and wizards.
