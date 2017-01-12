If you daydreamed about enjoying butterbeer in Hogsmeade as you read the Harry Potter books, your dreams could become a reality at Platform 1094 in Singapore. The new café's signature drink, however, is not butterbeer but the Goblet of Fire, which is made of blue Curacao liqueur, Bacardi, and cinnamon, Hello Giggles reports. When you drop the cinnamon in, it produces a real flame on top.
The food, on the other hand, sounds more like it's made for muggles.
But it still looks magical.
To add to the magic, you'll find hats and wands inside for customers to wear.
This isn't the first Harry Potter-themed establishment. There's another Harry Potter café in Pakistan and a Harry Potter bar in Toronto. You might have more luck with those ones, since Platform 1094's hard for muggles to spot, their management told Travelers Today. "Non-magic bearers are also rumored to be unable to see this magically protected area, making it safe for all wizards and witches to convene."
