There's now a new location where you can get your Harry Potter fix — and it's one you may have never expected.
As the Huffington Post points out, the newest Potter-themed eatery is the Hogwarts Café in Islamabad, Pakistan.
Created by brothers Hassan and Haider Khan, the café is sure to transport you into the magical world of Harry, Ron, and Hermione — complete with homemade Butterbeer. And it non-alcoholic, so the littlest of Muggles can imbibe.
Visitors will get a chance to snack amongst floating candles and Time-Turners. You can also pick up your own handmade Hogwarts merchandise, including robes, wizard hats, and Nimbus 2000s.
It's no surprise that this café is such a Harry Potter lovers dream. These brothers are serious Potterheads themselves.
"Our childhood has been spent daydreaming about Hogwarts," Hassan Khan told HuffPo. "Turning 11 was a milestone for us while we sat in a corner of our homes with the hope that an owl would tap on our windows with a letter any time; but it never happened."
Now, kids of all ages can enjoy Harry Potter like never before. Though, as the Huffington Post reports, the U.S. Department of State has issued a warning against non-essential travel to Pakistan.
But from the looks of these photos, it will be worth the trip.
