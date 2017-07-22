Charlize Theron Gets Real About What Living With An Alcoholic Is Like

She talked about what it was like to live with an alcoholic as a child. "I think what more affected me for my adult life that happened in my childhood was more the everyday [life] of a child living in the house with an alcoholic and waking up not knowing what was going to happen. And not knowing how my day was going to go and all of it dependent on somebody else and whether he was not going to drink or [not.]” After her father's death, Theron didn't discuss it too much in her everyday life, explaining that she "just pretended like it didn't happen," which is a common reaction to trauma.