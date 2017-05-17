"My message to those still going through it: never be afraid to ask for help," she wrote. "Not all will understand why you have done the things you have done, but we love you and we want to help. Please let us help you. We can't help you until you ask. Getting help is fucking terrifying. But dying or living the rest of your life in jail is fucking terrifying too. We love you. The help you get won't always be exactly as you imagine. But in the end we want you better."