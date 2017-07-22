Calling all Gilmore Girls fans: this October there will be a fan festival that will have you saying oy with the poodles already. In fact, attendance may be mandatory to prove your fandom. How do we know about this Gilmore Girls festival? Well, Lane Kim told us herself.
Keiko Agena took to Instagram on Saturday to announce the second annual Gilmore Girls Fan Fest is coming to Kent, CT from October 20 to October 22. She will be there, along with Mrs. Kim herself Emily Kuroda, who joined Agena in a #onetake video announcing the festival on Instagram.
The fact that the onscreen mother-daughter duo filmed this clip at Agena's house will make you miss the Kims all over again. Not to mention, how happy are we that these two actually hang out? I'll tell you, almost as happy as we were about Melissa McCarthy and Yanic Truesdale's recent reunion.
As these girls let us know, there are only a few tickets, going for $250 each, left for the festival, which promises to be a celebration of all things Gilmore. And hopefully, a place to get a good cup of coffee, coffee, coffee. Cross your fingers that Scott Patterson will be there in his backward baseball cap to serve his very own brew. Yes, the actor who plays Luke Danes has a line of coffee now. I know, how did it take this long?
Besides appearances from Agena and Kuroda, there's not much else to know about the fest's itinerary. In fact, the organizers thanked fans for their patience, joking on the festival website that "we know waiting is like getting Lorelai to eat something healthy. Miserable."
According to the Hartford Courant, last year's sold out fest, featured appearances from Agena, Rose Abdoo (Gypsy), Liz Torres (Miss Patty), and Jackson Douglas, who plays Sookie's husband, Jackson. Unlike last year's festival, this one won't take place in Washington, CT, which is known to be the true inspiration for Stars Hollow. For that weekend, though, Kent will be the real Stars Hollow, and this festival is ready to do it right.
"For anyone who has ever wanted to be a part of a town with a gazebo, a book store, an antique shop, a diner, a dance studio and an inn," the website for the fest said, "we are pretty confident you'll love Kent, Connecticut."
Plus, if you go you may get some dirt on whether or not Gilmore Girls will be returning with new episodes anytime soon.
