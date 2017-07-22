The Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay Is Ready To Confront This Contestant After The Show

Fans of The Bachelorette have watched all season as Rachel Lindsay has overcome a variety of obstacles in her quest to find love. However, she's finally ready to address one of the most heavily discussed aspects of the show in the upcoming Men Tell All episode special: what’s going on with Lee?
According to Entertainment Tonight, Lindsay revealed that she "wasn't nervous" about reuniting with her former suitors — in fact, she has "something to say" to one suitor in particular.
Viewers of the show are familiar with the drama that ensued after former suitor Lee Garrett's series of tweets revealing his views on racism and other social justice issues that are in stark contrast to Lindsay's views on the same issues. In addition to that, Garrett's behavior towards other contestants on the show has led to even more speculation about his views on anti-Black racism.
Advertisement
"I feel different about Lee [Garrett, since sending him home]. I've read things, I've seen things that I didn't know about him before," Lindsay went on to say. "I don't have any questions. I just have something to say."
Garrett isn't the only former suitor that fans will be waiting to see Lindsay's reaction to. Controversial suitor DeMario Jackson, who was asked to leave once girlfriend drama was brought to the show and even more drama ensued after the Bachelor In Paradise scandal, is slated to also make his return, though Lindsay insists that she's made her peace with his behavior.
It sounds like Bachelorette fans can look forward to some juicy moments on the “Men Tell All” episode, which airs on Tuesday, August 1.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement