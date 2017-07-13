Rachel Lindsay Doesn't Want To Discuss The Bachelor In Paradise Scandal

Yesterday ABC announced that the fourth season of Bachelor in Paradise will return in one month (and a day, but who's counting?). Initially slated to make its debut on August 8, the drama-plagued show will now have a two-night premiere on August 14 and 15.
Rachel Lindsay might be tuning in, but she's not talking. Entertainment Tonight spoke to the current Bachelorette at last night's ESPY Awards to get her take on the BiP investigation into an alleged sexual encounter between former flame DeMario Jackson and pal Corinne Olympios. Turns out, Lindsay is one of the few Bachelor Nation personalities who has little to say on the matter.
"I wasn't there," she said of the incident which halted the show's production. "I learned a long time ago time ago [that] I don’t have an opinion on something I don’t hear or see myself."
Fair enough. The engaged reality star's comments about Olympios and Jackson, however, hinted at where her loyalties lie — though that, of course, may have more to do with her own personal experience than whatever happened on BiP.
"I consider Corinne a friend," Lindsay told ET. "I’m glad she will be at [the Bachelor in Paradise reunion special, which Olympios confirmed yesterday]... I got to know her in depth and I really do like her."
As for Jackson, who got the boot when his ex showed up on a group date? Lindsay sounded less enthusiastic about his plan to attend both the BiP and The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All specials.
"I think I pretty much laid it all out the last time I saw DeMario, so I have no questions, nothing to say, no emotions," Lindsay said. "If he has something to say, I'll listen. But I said my piece."
Sorry, Mr. Jackson.
