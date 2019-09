"We were very hyper aware of the difference between a show with a fictional history and a fictional world, and a show that’s an alternate history of this world," D.B. Weiss told Vulture in an interview . "We know that the elements in play in a show like Confederate are much more raw, much more real, and people come into them much more sensitive and more invested, than they do with a story about a place called Westeros, which none of them had ever heard of before they read the books or watched the show. We know they are different things, and they need to be dealt with in very, very different ways. And we plan, all of us I think, to approach Confederate in a much different spirit, by necessity, than we would approach a show named Game of Thrones."