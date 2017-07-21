Mohamed Hadid Got Three Years Probation For Illegally Building A Mansion

That doesn't mean he's given up on the mansion, though. He's still trying to get it to meet the city's standards so it won't have to be torn down. "We’re interested in one thing and one thing only…bringing this building into compliance,” his lawyer Robert Shapiro told reporters after his hearing. “I can assure you that when this building is complete, it will be one of the most beautiful homes in Bel-Air, if not the country."