Stevie Wonder Marries Third Wife Tomeeka Robyn Bracy

Stevie Wonder has found his cherie amour in Tomeeka Robyn Bracy, whom he married over the weekend at the Hotel Bel-Air.
The 67-year-old legendary crooner and Bracy have been dating for some time and welcomed their second child, Nia, into the world in 2014.
A source told People that the couple's nuptial ceremony was a gorgeous event that boasted a star-studded guest list and brought all of Wonder's nine children together.
"It was a beautiful wedding," the source told People. "The ceremony was lavish and very romantic. There were celebrity guests, including John Legend. Family is very important to Stevie and all of his kids were involved in the wedding.
It's wonderful that Legend attended, since Wonder performed "Ribbons in the Sky" at his wedding to Chrissy Teigen in Lake Como, Italy, in 2013, according to E News.
Though it's unclear whether Legend serenaded the newlyweds, The Sun reports that Pharrell Williams, Usher, and Babyface all sang at the event. Reports also claim that Babyface's performance of "Whip Appeal" had everyone getting down during the reception. Notably missing was Chance the Rapper, who wowed us with his cover of Wonder's hit "They Won't Go When I Go" on NPR's Tiny Desk Concert series.
Of course, it wouldn't be a romantic bash without a performance from Wonder himself. Neither People nor E! News could confirm which jam the "Signed, Sealed, Delivered" singer decided to bust out for his new bride, but we're sure it was amazing.
In addition to Wonder's two children with Bracy, People reports he has seven children with women from past relationships, ages ranging from 34 to 12. Wonder was previously married to Syreeta Wright from 1970 to 1972 and Kai Millard from 2001 to 2012.
