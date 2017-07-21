7 Days In 60 Seconds: Japan's First Lady To John McCain

It can seem impossible to keep up with all the news these days, so here's what happened this week in a New York minute.
GOP Women Destroy Healthcare Repeal
Three Republican women in the Senate vowed to vote "no" on a bill to repeal Obamacare without a replacement healthcare plan, killing the GOPs' efforts to dismantle President Obama's legacy reform.
John McCain Diagnosed With Cancer
Arizona Sen. John McCain was diagnosed with brain cancer after his doctors discovered a tumor during a procedure to remove a blood clot above his eye. On Thursday, he tweeted that he'll return to the Senate, "unfortunately for my sparring partners in Congress," he said.
Advertisement
Cuts To Teen Pregnancy Prevention Funding
Without so much as an announcement, the Department of Health and Human Services cut two years off of five-year grants given to organizations nationwide to find ways to help young people avoid unintended pregnancies.
Australian Woman Killed By Police
An Australian woman was fatally shot by a police officer in Minneapolis Saturday night. The officer who fired the shot hasn't given a statement, but another cop at the scene has given an account of what happened.
Japan's First Lady Does Speak English
In trying to explain why he spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin at a dinner during the G20 summit earlier in July, President Trump told The New York Times he was sitting next to Japanese First Lady Akie Abe, claiming she doesn't speak English. It turns out she does.
A Long Read For The Weekend
Buzzfeed News told the troubling story of parents who believe R&B singer R. Kelly is holding their daughters against their will, in what they describe as a cult.
How To Take Action This Weekend
The Trump administration cut $213.6 million in grants for teen pregnancy prevention programs and research. If you want to assist organizations helping teens avoid unintended pregnancy, donate your time or money to one such organization that might lose grant money, including SHIFT NC, Colorado Youth Matter, South Carolina Campaign to Prevent Teen Pregnancy, or Planned Parenthood.
Advertisement