They are not. At least, not to me. A drumstick is a substantial, beautiful thing, with enough meat on its bones and salty-crispy coating that I don’t have to feel the bones on my teeth. And it’s so juicy and meaty that if I do sometimes get too close to that nausea-inducing bone or some veins, it’s worth it. A chicken wing, on the other hand, is basically just like a cute little Tweety Bird, right there in my hand, covered in sauce, looking up at me with big eyes and asking how I could so cruelly dig my teeth into her dead carcass. Sorry, y’all, but I just can’t do it. (And yes, I have indeed tried boneless wings and yes, I still can’t. Even though they are allegedly just breast meat, I find myself thinking about the bones that should be in there. Shudder.)