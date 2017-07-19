This Coffee Was Recalled For Containing A Viagra-Like Ingredient

Coffee is meant to give you a boost — just not in the way Kopi Jantan Tradisional Natural Herbs Coffee might.
According to Food Safety News, Bestherbs Coffee is recalling all lots of its Kopi Jantan Tradisional Natural Herbs Coffee after FDA analysis found that the coffee contains desmethyl carbodenafil — an ingredient similar to the active ingredient in Viagra.
To be clear, the ingredient in the coffee may not cause an erection, but if combined with nitrates frequently found in heart and blood pressure medications, it can be deadly, the Food and Drug Administration noted.
Also, the product contains undeclared milk allergens, which is a fancier way of saying that it contains milk products that aren't listed on the ingredients, and could cause a reaction amongst those who are allergic to milk.
Advertisement
The Kopi Jantan coffee that was recalled was sold online nationwide from July 2014 through June 2016, and is consumed as an instant coffee.
Bestherbs Coffee is notifying affected customers by phone, and while no illnesses have been reported thus far, the company is doing so out of an abundance of caution. Anyone who has consumed the product is being encouraged to throw it out and contact their doctor. Alternatively, they can also return it to Bestherbs Coffee headquarters via mail for a reimbursement.
Last year, the FDA warned against the same product for the same reason, though a recall had yet to have been issued.
Read these stories next:
Related:
Advertisement