Macadamia Nuts & Cashews Have Been Recalled Over Listeria Concerns

Simple Truth Dry Roasted Macadamia Nuts and Ava's Organic Cashews Roasted & Salted products have both been recalled due to listeria concerns, CNN reports.
The products' recalls are unrelated, though they are both being pulled due to possible listeria contamination. According to the Food and Drug Administration, Kroger, the company that owns Simple Truth, is recalling the macadamia nuts after a supplier reported the possible contamination. The nuts were sold in six states: Ohio, Kentucky, Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri and Indiana. Kroger has removed the products from retailers' shelves, and have also begun notifying customers who may have purchased them.
Advertisement
The affected products came in a 12-ounce, clear plastic package marked with an expiration date of May 02, 2018 stamped on the side.
Ava's Organic Cashews were sold in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania, according to the FDA. The recall affects Ava's Brand 8 oz. Organic Roasted Salted Cashews, and fewer than 225 units of the product were offered for sale.
"We deeply regret this situation and have employed our established recall plan to immediately remove the product from distribution," Dallas Barnes, President of Hampton Farms, the company that owns Ava's, said in a statement. "Nothing is more important than providing safe and wholesome, quality products."
According to the CDC, listeria contamination can cause symptoms such as headaches, fever, stiff neck, nausea, and diarrhea. Eating foods contaminated with listeria can be especially be harmful for children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems — it can also be particularly dangerous for people who are pregnant.
No related illnesses have been reported yet, but both companies are taking precautions for customer safety. Anyone who has purchased the affected products is urged to throw them out or return them to the retailer.
Read these stories next:
Advertisement