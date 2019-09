Dr. Pimple Popper Went To Town On Four Growths — & We Can't Look Away

Dr. Lee posted a clip of the extraction earlier this week, and it is certainly worth a watch... if you're into the whole pimple explosion thing. At first glance, the video is not all that different to many of Dr. Lee's other wildly popular YouTube videos . But instead of performing just one or two extractions, Lipoma Man came to the dermatologist with four lipomas. He had two slow-growing, benign growths on his abdomen and rib cage, and another two on his upper arm. The fact that he made it through that certainly earns him that superhero title.