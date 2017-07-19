Dr. Pimple Popper Went To Town On Four Growths — & We Can't Look Away

Pimple popping patients are some of the bravest people to set foot in a derm's office. We've seen everything from cysts the size of a baby's face to the aftermath of lip filler gone wrong, but the most recent extraction video from Dr. Sandra Lee (a.k.a. Dr. Pimple Popper) is guaranteed so delight any #popaholic out there. The patient's story is so good, in fact, that he has given himself his own superhero name: Lipoma Man.
Dr. Lee posted a clip of the extraction earlier this week, and it is certainly worth a watch... if you're into the whole pimple explosion thing. At first glance, the video is not all that different to many of Dr. Lee's other wildly popular YouTube videos. But instead of performing just one or two extractions, Lipoma Man came to the dermatologist with four lipomas. He had two slow-growing, benign growths on his abdomen and rib cage, and another two on his upper arm. The fact that he made it through that certainly earns him that superhero title.
But Lipoma Man's growths aren't the only entertaining part of the video. Throughout the entire procedure, you can see him joking with Dr. Lee, continuously referring to his lipomas as "little stinkers" at every opportunity. (We're glad at least one person of us can make light of the situation at hand!)
However, if you get squeamish at the sight of blood or pimple pus, this might not be the best video to watch. People who are looking for a superhero-worthy extraction, and plenty of laughs, though — you can check out the full extraction clip below.
