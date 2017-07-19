Even Ariel Would Hawk These Mermaid Makeup Brushes

Here SHE IS ❤?????MERMAID LIFE PALETTE: packing 9 full size 4g+ shades 2 of with are highlights, one super bright one more subtle in satin finish. 1 matte shade to lay down the base 7 shadows are in foil finish and are really creamy. Use code SAUCEBOX10 for 10% OFF making it $63 thats $7/shadow! You also get a FREE mermaid brush and domestic shipping ???This palette is made out of recycled materials reducing ocean ? pollution and made in a small batch and assembled by hand. All colors can be removed. Unleash your inner mermaid ???? #mermaidlife #sauceboxcosmetics #saucebox #mermaid

A post shared by SauceBox cosmetics (@sauceboxcosmetics) on Mar 14, 2017 at 1:14am PDT