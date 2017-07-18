"If you read the job reviews women have left of these employers, you'll see that nobody necessarily does a perfect job. However, these companies uniformly have a lot of female employees who give their companies credit for trying," says Georgene Huang, the CEO and cofounder of Fairygodboss. "Almost all of these employers have made significant and real investments in hiring, retaining and promoting women. They have done so through improving their benefits, programs, and culture."