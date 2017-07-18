Whether you're actively looking for a new job, or are simply doing a bit of harmless research into what's out there — it might be good to know which workplaces are a hit among women.
Including "female-friendly" among your qualifying parameters might seem reductive in a job search. Of course, there are lots of factors to consider when choosing a job — from whether it pays enough to whether it'll advance your career. However, having a general sense of which businesses and organizations are actively invested in and promoting their female employees (throughout their careers and life changes) might be useful when making these decisions.
To that end, job reviewing platform Fairygodboss released its annual ranking of the 25 best companies for women, based on their members' anonymous surveys and reviews.
Each company received a score on a scale of 0 to 100, based on the answers women gave about job satisfaction, whether women and men are treated equally at this particular workplace, and whether they'd recommend their company to other women.
"Almost all of these employers have made significant and real investments in hiring, retaining and promoting women."
The 25 companies with the highest scores include juggernauts in media, consulting, energy, and financial services. So, although startups are supposedly all the rage these days, this list could suggest that older, more established companies (perhaps those with seasoned human resources departments), may be better at supporting employees in general — and women in particular.
"If you read the job reviews women have left of these employers, you'll see that nobody necessarily does a perfect job. However, these companies uniformly have a lot of female employees who give their companies credit for trying," says Georgene Huang, the CEO and cofounder of Fairygodboss. "Almost all of these employers have made significant and real investments in hiring, retaining and promoting women. They have done so through improving their benefits, programs, and culture."
In real terms, she explains that means these companies offer paid parental leave, sponsorship, and mentorship programs to advance promising women at the company. On an experiential level, these workplaces tend to be the ones where women are not micromanaged, are paid and promoted fairly, where women see other women being advanced into management roles, and boasts management that truly values work-life balance.
"None of these things are rocket science, but they're way [beyond] cosmetic, single-policy changes," Huang adds. "These companies understand that what make a place great for women is not a sexy single perk, but an ongoing effort to really listen and respond to their female employees."
Here's who made the cut:
Score: 86.3
Score: 78.7
Score: 77.3
Score: 76.7
Score: 75.3
Score: 73.7
Score: 73.3
Score: 72.7
Score: 72.0
Score: 70.7
Score: 69.3
Score: 67.3
Score: 65.7
Score: 65.0
Score: 64.0
Score: 63.3
Score: 62.3
Score: 61.3
Score: 61.0
Score: 60.7
Score: 59.7
Score: 59.3
Score: 58.0
Score: 56.7
Score: 55.7
