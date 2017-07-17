At any given time, there are countless Game Of Thrones theories flying around, and I don't blame you or anyone for not keeping up. However, after last night's season 7 premiere, there is one that you should definitely be paying attention to. Fans of the books know that the show has deviated from the text for some time now, but an OG character might just be making an appearance: Lady Stoneheart.
This may sound impossible because, in the books, Lady Stoneheart is the resurrected (sort of) Catelyn Stark (Michelle Fairley), who was killed during the Red Wedding. Her purpose in the books is solely to exact harsh and dramatic revenge on all those who have wronged her family. While it really doesn't seem like that's going to happen verbatim on the show, the character itself is a lot like a certain Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), who opened the most recent episode by brutally poisoning the Frey army who was responsible for her mother and brother's death.
Although Arya's violent streak is definitely cathartic, if it were to follow the path of Lady Stoneheart, things could be getting a bit complicated. Both Arya and Lady Stoneheart's missions are to find and kill Cersei (Lena Headey), the Freys, and the rest of the Lannisters, but Lady Stoneheart's zombie-like state leaves her especially callous. She attacks people like Brienne (Gwendoline Christie) and Podrick (Daniel Portman), and tries to hang them when Brienne refuses to kill Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau). Do we really want Arya to turn down an equally unforgiving path?
One thing is for sure: The women on this season are ready to kick some ass. Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) has arrived in Dragonstone, Sansa (Sophie Turner) is sticking up to Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Cersei is Queen of the Seven Kingdoms — if Arya does decide to become a bloodthirsty seeker of revenge, she'd actually fit right in.
