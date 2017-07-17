"It was as if she was brainwashed. [She] looked like a prisoner — it was horrible," the mom, identified as "J." by BuzzFeed, told DeRogatis of seeing her daughter last year. "I hugged her and hugged her. But she just kept saying she's in love and [Kelly] is the one who cares for her. I don't know what to do. I hope that if I get her back, I can get her treatment for victims of cults. They can reprogram her. But I wish I could have stopped it from happening."