Tracee Ellis Ross Is Ready To Make Your Magic School Bus Dreams Come True

Shannon Carlin
Photo: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock.
The internet has spoken, and it wants Tracee Ellis Ross to star in a live-action remake of the Magic School Bus. Not being someone who likes to deny the people what they want, Ellis Ross has made it clear she's open to the idea. In fact, she's already referring to herself as Ms. Frizzle.
It all started a few months back when Twitter user Josh Gwynn started tweeting that Ellis Ross was the true and honestly only actress who could play the beloved character. "You can't tell me Tracee Ellis Ross wouldn't be the best live action Mrs. Frizzle from the Magic School Bus."
Knowing that Twitter had the ability to will the upcoming Rihanna and Lupita Nyong'o movie into being, another clever user wrote, "ok so make this happen like y'all did with the rihanna/lupita thing. gon head get that fan art poppin." Next thing you know, Twitter is sharing all kinds of images that prove Ellis Ross is the perfect choice. Someone even drew a cartoon version of Ellis Ross wearing Ms. Frizzle's signature purple dress. It's honestly too good to be true.
Ellis Ross eventually caught wind of this internet campaign and jokingly tweeted last Friday, "Now what's this I hear about some of you wanting me to play Ms. Frizzle on The Magic School Bus? Tell me more...."
The response was so overwhelming that less than two days later Ellis Ross was also convinced that she would be the perfect choice and started crowdsourcing the details of this dream casting. "Well it looks like Twitter has spoken!" she wrote. "So tell me guys: who should write? Who should direct? Ms. Frizzle is all ears."
No surprise, fans have already started tweeting their suggestions with people shouting out Insecure's Issa Rae, Atlanta's Donald Glover, or Tina Fey to write and Ava DuVernay or Black Panther's Ryan Coogler to direct this new Magic School Bus.
Others, though, are just trying to get themselves hired for this project. "Y'all gone need any interns?" one fan wrote.
This project is unfortunately still a dream for now. Netflix has already announced an animated revival starring SNL's Kate McKinnon as Ms. Frizzle. If there's anything that show taught us though, it's that nothing is impossible. Not even two Magic School Bus reboots in the same year.
