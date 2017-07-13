Your favorite missing-in-action Westerosi has finally resurfaced, and it has fans in a full tizzy. After a multiple-season absence, Joseph Dempsie put down the oars for one night to attend the Game of Thrones Season 7 premiere in Los Angeles, where he was ready to answer all your burning questions about his character, Gendry. He’s alive, he’s well, and he’ll return during the HBO series’ upcoming seventh season, arms presumably aching from rowing for three seasons straight. At least, that’s what he was doing when last we saw the illegitimate son of the late King Robert Baratheon — rowing toward King’s Landing after being freed from his cell and saved from certain death by Davos Seaworth.
But even though his character has been busy, if absent, since his close-call escape from becoming a human sacrifice for Melisandre, Dempsie has had some free time to peruse social media. As it happens, he’s a big fan of all the memes created about Gendry’s seemingly-endless boat trip, and has been delighted to note that fans are as excited about his return as he is: "Very fortunately, from what I've seen it's been nothing but interest and excitement and some quite witty memes." And he should know, as he’s contributed to the trend himself.
But don’t expect the jokes to stop just because Gendry has finally returned. If anything, this just gives fans even more fuel for their meme fires. Just seeing him at the premiere last night got some viewers talking, crossing their fingers that his presence there wasn’t a red herring.
Just when you thought you were as excited as you could get for the premiere, the creators went and raised the stakes again. Welcome back, Gendry! Can’t wait to see how built your upper body is after that years-long workout.
