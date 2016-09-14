'Tis the season. The nights are starting to get longer. Maybe there is a cool breeze in the air. Fall is nearly upon us and, well, you already know the part about winter.
This is when actors start mustering in Northern Ireland for the filming of Game of Thrones. And where you have actors, fans, and airports, you have lots of long-shot theories.
The latest involves actor Joe Dempsie. Dempsie, whom GoT fans last saw rowing out of season 3 and into internet-meme history, played Gendry, the bastard son of Robert Baratheon and friend of Arya Stark. Dempsie was spotted by a fan at the airport in Belfast. The ensuing photo has sparked conversation about the possible return of Gendry.
Fans on Reddit aren't completely ready to jump on board with the theory. "Nice if he's back, but I don't know what part he could play in the story," says one fan. Another imagined him rowing up in his little boat during the opening credits.
All will be revealed in time, of course. For now, fans can hop into their Wayback Machines and relive his time on the show in seasons 1 through 3.
