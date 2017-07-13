Who's Ready To See Blake Lively Play An Assassin?

Blake Lively will soon be taking on more than one bloodthirsty shark on the big screen.
The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that the former Gossip Girl and The Shallows star will play trained assassin Stephanie Patrick in an upcoming thriller based on The Rhythm Section, the first of author Mark Burnell's four-book spy series. Angelina and Charlize would be proud.
Lively's character seeks justice when her loved ones are killed in what she later discovers to be a terrorist plot. Patrick adopts multiple identities and disguises as she tracks down those responsible, making time for a little love affair in the process.
Advertisement
It all sounds very butt-kicking and bad-ass, with shades of Alias, Point of No Return, and, yes, James Bond. The film will reportedly be produced by IM Global and EON Productions, who worked on the last eight 007 films. Why be a Bond girl when you can be Bond?
Needless to say, Lively is ready to let her inner action hero loose.
"Yes. Yes. Yes!!!" she shared in an Instagram post yesterday. "I couldn't be more excited to be bringing this incredible and complex hero to life. @reedmorano Let's go!"
Yes, fans of The Handmaid's Tale, that's the same Reed Morano who brought the first three episodes of the Hulu drama to life. She'll be directing Lively in The Rhythm Section. Guess Hollywood got the memo that audiences are responding to big-budget films partnering kick-ass heroines with female filmmakers.
Well, we're pumped. Now producers can start casting for Patrick's love interest, Frank White. Anyone know what Ryan Reynolds is up to these days?
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement