More Transgender Men Have Given Birth This Year Than You May Think

In Australia, there’s been a major spike in the number of transgender men who’ve given birth in 2017. As noted by the Australian health department, 54 transgender men have given birth to healthy children in the last six months,
According to PinkNews, the numbers are as follows: 22 men in Perth, 16 in New South Wales, seven in Victoria, two in South Australia, and one in Tasmania. It was unclear where the additional six children were born.
“The department is aware of cases of persons identifying themselves as male having pregnancy related treatment which can be claimed under Medicare,” said a spokesperson for the health department. “Previously these items could not be paid to male patients,” they said.
Advertisement
The positive news comes nearly four years after a policy change in how Australia recognized gender identity. The spokesperson continued, “This change reflects that some individuals while identifying themselves as male still require and are eligible for services previously only provided to people identified through their Medicare records as female (such as gynaecological services).”
The news also comes on the heels of Britain’s first two pregnant transgender men giving birth this week. Scott Parker and Hayden Cross, both transgender men, put their transitions on hold to carry out their pregnancies. Both gave birth to baby girls. "All I have ever wanted is to be a dad," Cross explained to The Sun. "Being a dad all came naturally to me. As soon as I held her my paternal instincts just kicked in."
Advertisement