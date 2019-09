The dispute began when Pump It Up, Fox's syndicated hip-hop show, decided to air Barnes' interview with N.W.A intercut with ex-member Ice Cube. Dre was not happy with how that made the group look. In The Defiant Ones, he said he had turned to drinking during those tense times. Barnes said he looked drunk at the private party at a Hollywood night club, and when he saw her, he allegedly lifted her off the ground and slammed her face and body against a wall. According to Rolling Stone , she issued a statement saying he tried to throw her down the stairs, failed, and proceeded to kick her in the ribs and hands. When she tried to escape, he grabbed her by the hair and punched her in the back of the head. Barnes sued Dre and settled out of court.