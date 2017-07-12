Today, Google Honors A Revolutionary Japanese Designer

Few people can say that they've worked with as many legendary names as Eiko Ishioka did during her storied career. Today, Google is honoring the Japanese designer, on what would have been her 79th birthday, with a special animated Doodle.
According to The New York Times obituary of the artist, Ishioka, who passed away in 2012 at 73 years old, began her career as a graphic designer. She worked in the advertising company of cosmetics company Shiseido before starting her own company, and later branching into film and theater design.
The haunting white wedding dress in Francis Ford Coppola's 1992 version of Dracula was one of Ishioka's most notable designs and earned her an Academy Award for costume design. She also designed the costumes in Broadway's famed M. Butterfly, as well as the outfits that cloaked performers in the Opening Ceremony of the 2008 Beijing Olympics, and the outlandish costumes of Cirque du Soleil’s Varekai.
According to Google's Doodle Blog, a focus on the bold and the surreal was consistent throughout her work regardless of medium. Ishioka broke with conventional forms to surprise audiences, whether they were watching the plays, movies, or acrobats she dressed.
Click through today's Doodle and you'll see her designs from 2006's The Fall, an independent fantasy film with extraordinary visuals. Like much of Ishioka's work, the movie transported viewers to a world beyond your wildest dreams.
As always, head to Google's homepage to watch the Doodle in full.
