Virgin America's Flash Sale Ends Tonight

When Virgin America wins, it seems all travelers get in on the action.
To celebrate a 10th straight win in Travel + Leisure’s World's Best Awards — the airline nabbed No. 1 Domestic Airline, holding the title for an entire decade — Virgin America is celebrating with a huge sale.
Let's get the bad news out of the way: All tickets need to be booked by midnight tonight. Don't fret, however, because that's plenty of time to browse the sale. Thanks to Virgin America's wide coverage, just about every destination is on a steep discount.
With that out of the way, it's time to pull up iCal. Travel dates start as soon as July 25 and all travel for the promotion has to be done by November 8, according to Hello Giggles. For travelers on the west coast, flights from San Diego to San Francisco run just $79 one-way. While that might not be a common flight, plenty of well-traveled routes are in on the promo, too. Flights from Dallas to Washington, D.C., are down to $89 one-way and a cross-country trip from NYC to San Francisco is ringing up at just $165.
It may take a little bit of playing around to find the lowest prices, but traversing the country for less than $200 is reason enough to try out different dates and a few different points of origin.
Is this all happening too fast? If you need to take a breath before deciding on where to go, T+L reports that a similar sale may be happening with Alaska Airlines, which nabbed the No. 3 spot on the list and acquired Virgin America back in 2016.
