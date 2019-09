Lucy Liu Is Directing An Episode Of Netflix's Luke Cage New Season & Here's Why That's SO Important

Unfortunately, however, women are severely underrepresented in the entertainment industry. According to the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media , only 7% of directors are female. Specifically in television, the Directors Guild of America analyzed over 3,300 episode produced during the 2012-2013 network television season, and found that 12% were directed by caucasian women. And, of course, things are even more bleak for women of color. Only 2% of episodes were directed by female minorities. Lucy Liu has seen this struggle first hand, and has fought hard to get behind the camera. In a 2016 interview, she told the Associated Press , "It's harder for women in general. You have to ask and ask and ask. You have to break the door down ... and come in with a real belief in what you're doing."