Lucy Liu Is Directing An Episode Of Netflix's Luke Cage New Season & Here's Why That's SO Important

We're so glad Liu "broke down the door" and has joined the Luke Cage team as a director, and it certainly seems like we're not the only ones. Jeph Loeb, the series' executive producer, said in a recent statement, "When you're dealing with a bulletproof man, it helps if you have a bulletproof director. Lucy brings a keen eye, a superb sense of story, and an obvious love of actors. She is rocking Luke Cage 2."