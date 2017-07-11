The Original Voice Of Mulan Is Hoping For A Role In The Remake

Back in 1998, the original animated Mulan introduced the world to a classic Chinese folk tale. Next year, Disney is hoping to recreate the magic with a live-action remake. And according to Teen Vogue, at least one of the voice actors from the classic cartoon is hoping for an appearance in the film.
Ming-Na Wen, who voiced Mulan, told the audience at the Heroes & Villains Fest in Nashville, TN, that she was already in contact with producers. She mentioned that she is both interested in a role and has been approached by the team at Disney, so the stars may be aligning for anyone hoping that the OG Mulan would return.
"I'm hoping. I mean, I've spoken to one of the producers on the film, and they're still in the very early stages of it," Wen explained during the panel, according to Comicbook.com. "So, we're keeping an eye on it, and hopefully, yeah. It would be lovely too, I think, for the fans as well as for myself, right?"
Earlier this year, when the film was making headlines for announcing its director, Niki Caro, Wen made a few comments on casting Mulan. Her simple request? "That she's Chinese in her heritage. Even though we're Pan-Asian, it is specifically a Chinese folklore and I really think that someone with that ethnic background [would] really just add more to the story."
At the panel, Wen urged fans to make their own voices heard, saying, "So, I want everybody to tweet, later on, today, to Disney and let them know how you feel."
Variety is reporting a few details that are sure to assuage naysayers. Disney will be filming the movie in China and Sony, who is producing, insists that it will have a "mostly Chinese cast."
Mulan is scheduled for release on November 2, 2018, two decades after Ming-Na Wen gave voice to the Chinese legend.
