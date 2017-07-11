Country Singer Maren Morris Is Engaged & You've Gotta See Her Ring

Congratulations are in order for country singer Maren Morris.
The Grammy Award-winning artist announced her engagement to Ryan Hurd, her boyfriend of about two years, on Instagram in a post that was both simple and sweet.
"Yes," Morris captioned the three darling photos, adding a fun ring emoji.
Hurd also posted a photo of the couple heading out on July 3 for a romantic ride on the water.
Morris, whose duet with Alicia Keys blew everyone away at the Grammys this year, may be relatively new to the country scene, but she's already made a huge splash. At just 27, the Texas native has released four studio albums, penned songs for artists like Tim McGraw and Kelly Clarkson, and has been honored at the Grammys, CMAs, and ACMs.
Advertisement
But she's not the only talented one in this relationship. Hurd, too, is a singer-songwriter who has written tunes for Florida Georgia Line, Blake Shelton, Dierks Bentley, Jake Owen, and yes, his fiancée. In fact, it's songwriting that brought the two together.
"We were both at different publishing companies, and our publishers' job is to fill our calendars up, so they just randomly put us together on a write one day," Morris told People in January 2017.
Though they clearly had a creative connection — the two wrote the song "Last Turn Home," which was later recorded by McGraw — though they didn't start dating until a couple of years later.
"We had been friends for only a couple of years, but there was always this writing chemistry in the room, and eventually, the timing of it was undeniable," Morris told People. "We had such a foundation built off writing so many songs over the years that we were like, 'Why are we avoiding this?'"
It's a good thing they chose not to avoid it any longer.
Advertisement