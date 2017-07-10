I lost the baby teeth over time, as you might've guessed. Some fell out naturally, as they’re meant to. Others I tugged and wriggled and manipulated until they gave and popped straight out from the gum. I started to get impatient toward the end, so the last stubborn few I wrapped in a length of string, tied the other end to a doorknob, and had my younger brother slam the door. The milk teeth left my mouth one by one, flooding it with the metallic taste of blood and chipping away at the big-eyed, toothy baby I was no longer.