Story from TV Shows

Joanna Krupa Of Real Housewives Of Miami Has Filed For Divorce From Romain Zago

Kaitlin Reilly
A Real Housewife is officially ending her marriage. On Monday, July 10, former Real Housewives of Miami star Joanna Krupa filed for divorce from Romain Zago, reports People. The couple, who wed in San Diego in 2013 in a lavish ceremony attended by her RHOM co-stars, had reportedly been separated since May. TMZ reports that it is Krupa who filed the legal documents to end her marriage, calling the relationship "irretrievably broken."
While the end of a marriage is rarely happy news, TMZ states that the documents suggest the proceedings won't be particularly contentious. Per the court documents obtained by TMZ, the former couple has already divided up their assets in a Marital Settlement Agreement. That means there is less potential for tricky, complicated, and often emotionally draining divorce proceedings — which, really, is good news for everyone.
Advertisement
The model, who joined Andy Cohen's Bravo franchise during the second season of the since-canceled Real Housewives Of Miami, is the host of Poland's edition of Top Model. She became engaged to Zago, a nightclub owner, in 2010, after the two dated for several years.
Krupa has been staying mum about her divorce and separation on social media, instead using the platforms to promote her career and the causes close to her heart, like animal rights. On Sunday, the one-time Dancing With The Stars contestant reposted this heartbreaking photo of a dog awaiting adoption in a Miami shelter.
"Miami!!!!!! Poor baby 4 months at the shelter !!! Needs a loving home . #Reposting @urgentdogsofmiamiwith @instarepost_app -- 4 MONTHS AT SHELTER WITH NO NETWORKING. Comet used to get up & run to the kennelgate when he had visitors, but after 4 months at the shelter, his spirit is broken. Comet #A1859382 is just 2 years old and he's oh so handsome. He has been quietly and patiently waiting for a hero since MARCH, but everyone keeps passing him by. Please help save his life!!! Pledge for his urgent rescue here. Miami Dade Animal Services is located at 3599 NW 79th Ave in Doral, FL. MDAS is open Mon-Fri 10am-6:30pm & Sat-Sun 10am-4pm. Please share, tag & repost to help."

Miami!!!!!! Poor baby 4 months at the shelter !!! Needs a loving home . #Reposting @urgentdogsofmiami with @instarepost_app -- 4 MONTHS AT SHELTER WITH NO NETWORKING?Comet used to get up & run to the kennelgate when he had visitors, but after 4 months at the shelter, his spirit is broken. Comet #A1859382 is just 2 years old and he's oh so handsome. He has been quietly and patiently waiting for a hero since MARCH, but everyone keeps passing him by. Please help save his life!!! Pledge for his urgent rescue here. Miami Dade Animal Services is located at 3599 NW 79th Ave in Doral, FL. MDAS is open Mon-Fri 10am-6:30pm & Sat-Sun 10am-4pm. Please share, tag & repost to help #SaveComet. #MDAS #Miami #shelter #adoptdontshop #adopt #foster #rescue #miamidadeanimalservices #urgent #shelterpet #urgentdogsofmiami

A post shared by Joanna Krupa (@joannakrupa) on

The 38-year-old also shared this modeling photo, alongside a particularly inspiring caption:
"A woman with a beautiful body is good for a night, but a woman with a beautiful mind is good for a lifetime. Photo and makeup by @itstroyjensen Hair @josecan2 styling @babs_constantin."
Advertisement
Krupa's divorce may not be the easiest thing she's ever done, but it looks like this lady is going to be perfectly fine.
Read These Next:
The Hottest Movie Sex Scenes, Ever (NSFW) 
Every Time A TV Character's Death Just About Killed You
Are The Kardashians Doing Women A Disservice By Hiding Their Nannies On KUWTK?
Advertisement

More from TV

R29 Original Series