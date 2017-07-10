Miami!!!!!! Poor baby 4 months at the shelter !!! Needs a loving home . #Reposting @urgentdogsofmiami with @instarepost_app -- 4 MONTHS AT SHELTER WITH NO NETWORKING?Comet used to get up & run to the kennelgate when he had visitors, but after 4 months at the shelter, his spirit is broken. Comet #A1859382 is just 2 years old and he's oh so handsome. He has been quietly and patiently waiting for a hero since MARCH, but everyone keeps passing him by. Please help save his life!!! Pledge for his urgent rescue here. Miami Dade Animal Services is located at 3599 NW 79th Ave in Doral, FL. MDAS is open Mon-Fri 10am-6:30pm & Sat-Sun 10am-4pm. Please share, tag & repost to help #SaveComet. #MDAS #Miami #shelter #adoptdontshop #adopt #foster #rescue #miamidadeanimalservices #urgent #shelterpet #urgentdogsofmiami

A post shared by Joanna Krupa (@joannakrupa) on Jul 9, 2017 at 12:44pm PDT