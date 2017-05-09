Fans of Bravo's Real Housewives of Miami may want to pour out a mojito for one of the show's central couples. Though it's been over three years since the Housewives franchise has revisited its Miami cast, viewers probably remember Joanna Krupa's princess-inspired wedding and her bicoastal relationship with husband Romain Zago. Well, it looks like wedded bliss didn't last, because Us Weekly reports that the couple is separating after four years of marriage.
Us adds that the couple separated back in December of 2016, though fans know that the couple has been separated much longer than that. Even during the filming of the show, which ran for only three seasons, Krupa and Zago had a long-distance relationship, since she split her time between Los Angeles and Miami and he stayed in Florida full-time. It was a point of contention while the two were engaged and even after the couple's 2013 wedding, but the two vowed to make it work, even through rumors of cheating (which caused the two to put the engagement on hold) and all the drama associated with a Real Housewives franchise.
Advertisement
In 2014, Krupa explained to Us that the cross-country relationship wasn't easy, but she persevered for over seven years. It looks like the time and distance has taken its toll, however. E! notes that while the couple made frequent appearances on each other's Instagram feeds, Krupa's posts have been leaning towards solo snapshots since January.
"We both have such busy lives. The Real Housewives of Miami only shows my life in Miami and, to be honest, my life is more L.A. The only thing that keeps me in Miami is my husband," she told the magazine. "I think we're like the only couple that's been doing a bicoastal relationship for seven years."
Advertisement