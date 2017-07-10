Prince Harry Finally Got The Candy Tribute He Deserves

Whether he's getting real about what panic attacks really feel like, paying tribute to his late mother Princess Diana, hosting Obama at Kensington Palace, or refusing to tolerate the sexist, racist comments directed at his girlfriend Meghan Markle, we give Prince Harry major props for his resilience, candor, and kindness.
So we're thrilled to see that he's getting a well-deserved tribute from the Haribo candy factory in Castleford. That's right, Haribo has created gummy bears shaped like Prince Harry himself and we can't think of a better (or sweeter) way to honor this beloved member of the Royal family.
During a recent trip to Leeds, England, Prince Harry headed to nearby Castleford to visit the factory. During his visit, he toured the factory's facilities and got an up-close look at the machines responsible for producing thousands of sweet, fruity treats every single day. Prince Harry donned the same white smock worn by factory workers, but he wore a fedora-shaped net instead of the blue hair net worn by employees. (He'll always be a rebel at heart.)
Before Harry departed, the factory workers presented him with the best parting gift ever: gummy bears shaped in his likeness. The box, which has been dubbed "Harry's Mix," is simultaneously sweet, hilarious, and a little strange.
The prince's reaction was exactly what we'd expect from Harry, who's known for both his humor and candor: "You guys have got far too much time on your hands," he reportedly joked.
The factory sent Prince Harry home with a few extra boxes but, sadly, this sweet treat is not available to the public. (Womp womp.)
However, they may have an exciting future: InStyle suggests they could make killer wedding favors if and when he and Markle do tie the knot.
Personally, I think there's no sincerer form of flattery than a candy modeled and named after you. And if there's anyone who deserves this tribute, it's definitely Prince Harry. Props to Haribo for their creative, unique gift to the prince.
