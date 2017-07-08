Migos' manager refuted Delta's claims, telling TMZ the three members were in first class and had fallen asleep shortly after boarding. Takeoff's bag was allegedly on the floor of the plane instead of the overhead bin. When a flight attendant asked him to put his bag in the bin, he was asleep and didn't hear, which is why their manager alleges Takeoff didn't comply with directions. When the bag was not placed in the overhead bin before takeoff the pilot decided to turn around and Takeoff was removed from the flight. In solidarity, fellow members Quavo and Offset, along with their manager, exited the plane with him.