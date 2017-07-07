The Infuriating Reason A Lot Of Women Wear Fake Engagement Rings At Work

That wasn't the only time she felt unsafe around male customers in the hotel. Recently, a few guys came in and, after asking her for bar recommendations, kept bugging her to go out with them even though she was clearly at work and said she had no interest in doing so. Later, they offered her coworker $1,500 to come to their room in the middle of the night and "just come sit with" them. Her coworker got so freaked out that she called their boss, who kicked them out.