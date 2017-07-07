To the excitement of fans everywhere, Meadow Walker appears to have returned to social media. The 18-year-old posted on Instagram for the first time in a year with the first current picture we've seen of her since 2015. The teen has remained relatively quiet on social media following her father, Paul Walker's, sudden death in a car crash in 2013. This new photo, which shows the young woman sitting outside a window shielding the sun from her eyes, proves she's happy, healthy, and thriving — all anyone ever wanted for her.
Fans were overjoyed to see the celeb again, commenting things like "YESSS finally a pic" and "Your dad would be proud of you."
Her father's former Fast and Furious co-star, Tyrese Gibson, also commented, saying, "Hello angel. Sending love and light."
The last time Meadow posted was back in 2016. It was a picture of her as a child with her father, accompanied by a message about The Paul Walker Foundation.
"Feeling so honored to combine two of my dad’s legacies into one incredible experience," the caption reads. "Today marks your LAST chance to support The Paul Walker Foundation for a chance to go to the set of #F8, hang out with the cast, AND check out some of the most incredible cars in the world. Enter through the link in my bio or visit omaze.com/fast for your last chance to win! Don’t miss out, it’s going to be a great time."
Let's hope this most recent post marks the beginning of more updates from Meadow, whom everyone has been rooting for since the horrible news broke four years ago. For now, we'll just appreciate knowing things are going well.
