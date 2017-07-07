Makeup Revolution's New Rainbow Highlighter Is Actually A Rainbow

Our most majestic highlighter yet. Introducing our new Rainbow Highlighter by Makeup Revolution. 5 amazing pastel colour shades to create out of this world glow. Shades can be swirled to create a mix of iridescent glow, used individually or applied in a stripe of colour to achieve a rainbow effect.

A post shared by Makeup Revolution (@makeuprevolution) on Jul 3, 2017 at 3:30am PDT