Makeup Revolution's New Rainbow Highlighter Is Actually A Rainbow

Just when we thought the rainbow highlighter trend was dying down, Makeup Revolution revived it and totally brought the game to a whole new level.
The rainbow makeup phenomenon began last year when cosmetics aficionados everywhere immediately became enamored with Bitter Lace Beauty's viral rainbow highlighter. Other makeup brands quickly jumped on the bandwagon and now it's not too hard to find highlighters containing the entire color spectrum.
We were ready to move on to the next trend, but Makeup Revolution's new product has totally changed our minds. The rainbow highlighter is as big as the entire palette, so the possibilities are endless. Check it out:
Advertisement
"Our most majestic highlighter yet," the description reads. "Introducing our new Rainbow Highlighter by Makeup Revolution. 5 amazing pastel colour shades to create out of this world glow. Shades can be swirled to create a mix of iridescent glow, used individually or applied in a stripe of colour to achieve a rainbow effect."
You can swipe across the whole palette to get a little bit of every hue, or hone in on certain sections to create a look from a mix of your favorite colors. In short, this looks like the type of makeup product that we could spend hours experimenting with. The package itself is a thing of beauty:
The majestic highlighter retails for just $7.18 on Makeup Revolution's website. It's currently out of stock (apparently we're not the only ones who are smitten), but you can sign up to receive an alert the minute more rainbow palettes are available.
Advertisement