Since the announcement that Harry Styles would have a role in Christopher Nolan's WWII epic, Dunkirk, fans have been voracious in their quest to find any detail on the ex-Directioner's role. Alas, the trailers haven't showcased the singer actually speaking — until now.
Esquire reports that in the latest trailer, the prodigal 1D member does speak, though what he says is shaking his legion of loyal fans to its very core.
"Somebody's got to get off this so the rest of us can live," he says while looking worried in a sinking boat.
Combine that with footage from previous trailers and things don't look great for Styles' character. Scenes from other previews have shown Styles in the water with two boats closing in on him, so it's pretty clear who make the sacrifice for the other soldiers.
Sorry, Styles stans. All the evidence points to your favorite crooner dying in the film, though there are no guarantees. Esquire points out that it's sort-of a perfect situation, since having a bright, young, beloved star like Styles as a casualty of war reflects real-life attitudes: young guys taken too soon and all.
Harry talking... He... ya'll are invited to my funeral after I watch dunkirk— Weird Girl Next Door (@KeeshaMorales3) July 6, 2017
During an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Nolan explained that he wanted to add familiar faces along with unknown actors, especially for the battle scenes. He admits that Styles is pretty far from "unknown," but says it was definitely an unorthodox casting choice, since he doesn't have any acting experience. What did he have? That x-factor, of course.
"When we put the cast together, we had some established names," Nolan told the Times. "But for the guys on the beach, we really wanted young unknowns. [Styles] is not that unknown, but he'd never done anything as an actor before. So he auditioned. I auditioned literally thousands of young men with different combinations of young men. And he had it."
Watch the new trailer, complete with Styles' singular line, below. Fans will get confirmation on his fate when the movie hits theaters on July 21.
