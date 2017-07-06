A Netflix pop-up hotel just opened up in Isleworth, U.K., and we're already wondering when the binge-watcher's heaven will make it stateside. (Please?)
The Birmingham Mail reports that at the "Bed 'N' Binge Retreat" — which is completely free, provided you can get a ticket — guests can stay in one of 15 themed suites, named after Netflix shows like Stranger Things, House of Cards, and Orange Is the New Black.
And because we know you were wondering, yes, you'll find bunk beds and (play) handcuffs in the OITNB suite.
Guests can stay for a day or overnight, and all will receive a Samsung Galaxy S8 (sponsor alert) to watch as many episodes of their favorite shows as they like. The pop-up is located on the grounds of the Osterley Park and House, a National Trust property.
Advertisement
"Guests don’t pay for anything; the Samsung devices are already loaded with SIMs so you don’t need to top anything up," a spokesperson for the retreat told the Birmingham Mail. "All guests receive the same amount of tokens for food and drink, regardless of how long they binge for. In exchange for the free food [and everything else], we just want people to binge-watch their favorite Netflix shows." We volunteer as tribute.
The rooms even feature hands-free docking stations in the bathrooms, so you can watch your shows while you're on the loo. (Please don't pretend like you don't do that.) For a break from being a couch potato, the hotel offers exercise classes. And, you can order room service with your tokens — yes, the food and drinks are themed, too.
If this sounds like your cup of tea, hurry and get your first-come, first-serve tickets on Billetto. More tickets are added every day at 2 p.m. The lasts guests have to check out by July 10, so you only have a few days.
Are there more Netflix pop-up hotels in our future? "The final day for the retreat is Sunday, July 9. At this stage, there are no plans to extend this or take it on tour but given its success, you never know!" said the spokesperson. What a cliffhanger.
Advertisement