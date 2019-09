In 2014, Cleveland.com reported on a survey from Robert Half, an international company that runs staffing agencies and does workplace research. In the survey, more than 40% of workers said they were "fooled" by employers during the interview process about the job's responsibilities and were later asked to do more and/or different tasks. "More than half of workers 18 to 34 years old said they've had a job that was billed as one thing, but ended up being another," the article noted. "The figure dropped to 27% for those 55 to 64 years old."