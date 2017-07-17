Cost of living is always important to new grads, but it's especially notable since "growth potential" (54%) came before pay and benefits as the number-one thing the 2,000 job seekers ZipRecruiter surveyed were looking for in their first job out of college. Pay came in second at 26.7%, and benefits came third at 11.6%. One might expect people to chase the largest pot of gold from the start, however, Barrera says young people, who are more likely to change jobs, may be trying to accumulate skills earlier in their careers that will yield bigger payoffs further down the line.