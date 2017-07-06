People Are Cringing Over Andrew Garfield's Comments About Playing A Gay Man

Andrew Garfield has played a trans woman in an Arcade Fire music video, and is currently starring as Prior Walter, a gay man diagnosed with AIDS, in the London production of Tony Kushner's Angels in America.
Unfortunately, those experiences haven't prevented the straight British actor from making observations that aren't sitting well with the LGBTQ community.
Many people are calling out Garfield following comments he made during a panel discussion about his new role as a gay man. Gay Times reports that the Oscar nominee admitting watching RuPaul's Drag Race — he also made a cameo during its Queens Werq the World tour — to help him identify with his character.
“My only time off during rehearsals — every Sunday I would have eight friends over and we would just watch Ru," the actor, who famously dated Emma Stone, told journalists. "This is my life outside of this play. I am a gay man right now just without the physical act — that’s all.”
Garfield also addressed his own sexuality.
“As far as I know, I am not a gay man,” he said. “Maybe I’ll have an awakening later in my life, which I’m sure will be wonderful and I’ll get to explore that part of the garden, but right now I’m secluded to my area, which is wonderful as well."
While it appears that Garfield was trying to express his support of the LGBTQ community, his quotes were considered by some to be ignorant and insensitive. After all, saying that Drag Race makes you a "gay man" is like claiming that your Black-ish marathons have transformed you into a person of color.
This article grosses me out.Ur a talented guy,but seem to be completely oblivious to what is coming out of ur mouth. https://t.co/td9DPhVRmP— Scott Evans (@thescottevans) July 6, 2017
Andrew Garfield, pulling a James Franco while discussing acting in "Angels in America." Straight actors, please stop this nonsense. pic.twitter.com/BPkJLPiZaJ— AKA Kalinda Sharma (@Nico_Lang) July 5, 2017
andrew garfield: i am a gay man right now JUST WITHOUT THE PHYSICAL ACT— Erick (@Alwaystronger_5) July 6, 2017
me: pic.twitter.com/cxI6NHNDNj
Oh, well in that case, I'm a lesbian without the physical act because I watch Ellen ???— Sally Franklin (@SallybF) July 6, 2017
"I adopt the parts I like about gay culture without dealing with any of the consequences of living as gay!" NEWP— Ghost Crab Way (@Sedna_51) July 6, 2017
Garfield has yet to clarify his remarks, but we hope he does.
