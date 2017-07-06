Urban Decay Is Launching The Beauty Product Of Your Mermaid Dreams

We've just spotted something exciting on Urban Decay founder Wende Zomnir's Instagram. Under a photo of herself on a beach with seriously gorgeous eye makeup, she wrote, "Sneak peek from the beach! Troublemaker Mascara coming this Fall. Hope everyone is having a great Fourth of July. XO, WZ #HereComesTrouble."
We can't tell too much about the mascara from this post, other than that it comes in a shiny multi-colored tube fit for a mermaid. And assuming Zomnir's wearing it, it seems like it creates bold, dark, thick lashes — and looks amazing with green eyeliner. We can't believe how much her eyes pop. Given that Zomnir's playing up the beach setting, we'd also venture a guess that it's waterproof. Despite its summer theme, though, it doesn't come out until the fall.
We've got high expectations for Troublemaker, given Urban Decay's history with mascaras. In 2014, the brand dropped Perversion, a famously creamy, long-lasting black mascara that creates extremely bold lashes. "I personally road-test every product we make, and I road-test them hard… hot yoga, CrossFit, you name it," Zomnir told Refinery29 back when the product launched. "Our entire product-development team has tested Perversion Mascara, and we’re all obsessed with it. With some mascaras, your lashes fall flat midway through the day. That’s not an issue with Perversion. And, the color won’t smudge or flake."
Then, the next year, we got Urban Decay's Mascara Resurrection, a product you can put on eyelashes that already have mascara on them in order to add more without it getting flakey. The other magical mascaras Urban Decay's brought us include the Cannonball Mascara, dubbed "the mascara for all mermaids (we have really tested them in the sea!)," and the super voluminous Big Fatty.
Let's hope Troublemaker continues the lineage of amazing Urban Decay mascaras. If it lives up to its predecessors, we won't be disappointed.
