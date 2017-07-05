Kristen Bell Recorded A New Song For An Amazing Cause

If you thought you'd have to wait until Frozen 2 hits theaters to hear Kristen Bell's beautiful singing voice again, we have some fabulous news for you. Netflix has announced that the actress will perform the song "Tell Me How Long" for the upcoming documentary Chasing Coral, which begins streaming on July 14.
As if it's not exciting enough that Bell's new song will be available in less than two weeks, "Tell Me How Long" was recorded for an important reason. The tune is about the climate change crisis and the issue of coral bleaching, a phenomenon in which corals turn white due to global warming.
“I was moved and inspired by Chasing Coral and its message of hope for our planet’s future,” Bell said. “I feel a responsibility to care for the Earth in whatever way I can, and I was honored to lend my voice to the original song. As we strive to make a better world for our children, I hope this film will ignite real action in advancing climate solutions in our global communities.”
Chasing Coral premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, where it won the Documentary Audience Award. The film will be available on Netflix and in limited theaters on July 14.
According to its synopsis on Netflix, the film "taps into the collective will and wisdom of an ad man, a self-proclaimed coral nerd, top-notch camera designers, and renowned marine biologists as they invent the first time-lapse camera to record bleaching events as they happen. Unfortunately, the effort is anything but simple, and the team doggedly battles technical malfunctions and the force of nature in pursuit of their golden fleece: documenting the indisputable and tragic transformation below the waves. With its breathtaking photography, nail-biting suspense, and startling emotion, Chasing Coral is a dramatic revelation that won’t have audiences sitting idle for long."
Chasing Coral is directed by Jeff Orlowski, whose first documentary Chasing Ice scored an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song. We wouldn't be surprised if Bell's song is Oscar material, too. Whether she's singing about snowmen or coral, her vocals are stellar and we're thrilled that she's lending them to such an important cause.
