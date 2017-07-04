Laverne Cox Credits Amiyah Scott With This Important TV Record

Scarcity is a myth. There is room for all of us. I celebrate those trans folks who have come before me and who are out there right now unsung, killing the game. Those names I know and don't know I sing your praises for it is revolutionary for a trans person to be seen and known in a world that says we don't exist, shouldn't exist. I love you! Follow your dreams! #TransIsBeautiful

A post shared by laverne cox (@lavernecox) on Jul 3, 2017 at 4:53pm PDT