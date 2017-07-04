Laverne Cox Credits Amiyah Scott With This Important TV Record

Did you know that I made history being the first trans person to star as a series regular on a TV show as a trans person @STAR #Cotton— Amiyah Scott (@KingAmiyahScott) July 3, 2017
My good sis @Lavernecox has broken many records, paved ways & opened doors for even me. But that particular accomplishment is mine. ❤️?? https://t.co/Krgb9ttFMg— Amiyah Scott (@KingAmiyahScott) July 3, 2017
Yes sis claim your history. Often the first this or that can erase folks who have come before. Acknowledging milestones is important. https://t.co/G2TKmjt4ft— Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) July 3, 2017
Ms @kingAmiyahScott is to my knowledge the first openly trans series regular on prime time tv. Star premiered before my cbs show #Doubt https://t.co/G2TKmjt4ft— Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) July 3, 2017
But before broadcast there was streaming. To my knowledge & I could be wrong but @MsJamieClayton is the first openly trans series regular on https://t.co/G2TKmjt4ft— Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) July 3, 2017
A mainstream show and that show is the beautiful @Sense8. I celebrate @KingAmiyahScott and @MsJamieClayton and all my trans actor siblings https://t.co/G2TKmjt4ft— Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) July 3, 2017
The series regular distinction is important because it can give actors higher salaries, more stability & potentially more prominent stories https://t.co/G2TKmjt4ft— Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) July 3, 2017
That's odd, because the media is claiming you are for your role on doubt which premiered after star. You've RT many articles that claim that https://t.co/OaEcfHvj71— Amiyah Scott (@KingAmiyahScott) July 3, 2017
And this is where first distinctions can be problematic and erase others. This claim about me being a first for Doubt started when the show https://t.co/d8nYEBDQAR— Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) July 3, 2017
Was picked up way before either show aired. Also many people have assumed I was a series regular on Orange when I wasn't. So I never assume https://t.co/d8nYEBDQAR— Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) July 3, 2017
This is a case of someone with a bigger megaphone erasing the distinction of someone with a smaller one. I am sorry I participated in that https://t.co/d8nYEBDQAR— Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) July 3, 2017
Also thank you for having the courage to publicly call me out. We should all be held accountable when we make mistakes. We can hold someone https://t.co/d8nYEBDQAR— Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) July 3, 2017
Accountable and still love and respect them. I hope you still love and respect me. My respect & love for you has multiplied in this moment https://t.co/d8nYEBDQAR— Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) July 3, 2017
We aren't fighting. We love each other. We can hold each other accountable publicly and not be fighting. Nothing but love here https://t.co/WLaxRPqREC— Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) July 3, 2017
We all need to remain teachable and accountable. I include myself in that statement. https://t.co/l0RMteRSAB— Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) July 3, 2017
Scarcity is a myth. There is room for all of us. I celebrate those trans folks who have come before me and who are out there right now unsung, killing the game. Those names I know and don't know I sing your praises for it is revolutionary for a trans person to be seen and known in a world that says we don't exist, shouldn't exist. I love you! Follow your dreams! #TransIsBeautiful