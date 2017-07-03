Story from Weddings

This Couple Got Engaged In Pre-School & The Lion King Kept Them Together

Christopher Luu
Photographed by Megan Madden.
In a story that parallels The Lion King in more ways than one (don't worry, there's no Disney-style heartbreak coming), a couple got engaged after the groom-to-be proposed way back in pre-school. Just like Nala and Simba were "betrothed" before they even know what the word meant, Matt Grodsky and Laura Scheel seemed destined to be together from the very start.
Brides reports that Grodsky's sweet Instagram post describing his pre-school love turned real-life proposal has become a viral sensation. Grodsky explains that way back in pre-school, he promised that he'd marry his classmate one day — and he finally made good on that promise. To add a dash of fairy-tale enchantment to the already adorable situation, Grodsky told Today that he used to impress Scheel by tossing choice quotes from The Lion King into their conversations.
Advertisement
"I don't remember the first time I saw her, but she was always a girl who let me follow her around," Grodsky told Today, "I'd always try to impress her by reciting lines from movies like The Lion King and stuff like that."
Grodsky goes on to say that the two weren't connected the entire time. After their sweet pre-school romance, the two grew apart during elementary school. They reconnected later, even though distance kept them apart. Through different high schools and different colleges, the couple endured the entire long-distance romance thing. Then, in 2015, Grodsky proposed, finally fulfilling that promise he made on the playground. Where? At the same place he asked the first time: their pre-school classroom.
"Laura and I met in preschool," he wrote on Instagram. "One of my very first memories is of being three-years-old and standing up in front of my pre-school class, declaring that I would marry her someday. As kids, Laura taught me how to ride the swings, draw rolling hills, and the 'right way' to properly eat string cheese. We have fond memories of playing hide-and-go-seek, chasing after each other on the playground, and mischievously staying up during nap time. I was enamored with Laura as a child, and I still am to this day. Eventually, we lost touch upon entering our elementary school days and for the next seven years, our family's annual Christmas cards was the only way we ever saw each other's faces."

"Laura and I met in preschool. One of my very first memories is of being 3 years old and standing up in front of my pre-school class, declaring that I would marry her someday. As kids, Laura taught me how to ride the swings, draw rolling hills, and the 'right way' to properly eat string cheese. We have fond memories of playing hide-and-go-seek, chasing after each other on the playground, and mischievously staying up during nap time. I was enamored with Laura as a child, and I still am to this day. Eventually, we lost touch upon entering our Elementary School days and for the next seven years, our family's annual Christmas cards was the only way we ever saw each other's faces. It wasn't until High School that we reconnected by happenstance through a mutual friend. Within two weeks, we decided to be boyfriend and girlfriend. We continued to date through out all of High School, even though we went to different schools. We even stuck together long-distance while attending colleges in different states. We remained a resilient couple until May 23rd, 2015 when I decided to stay true to my preschool pledge and make Laura my wife. I proposed to her at the place it all began... our preschool classroom."

A post shared by The Way We Met (@thewaywemet) on

Grodsky and Scheel finally married each other on December 30, 2016, two decades after that fateful childhood proposal. Grodsky didn't mention whether or not he tossed a few Lion King quotes into his vows, but with a story as cute as this, there's no doubt the two are in for the perfect happy ending.
Advertisement
Read These Stories Next:
What A Former Costco Employee Wants You To Know
20 Bizarre Money Habits Making Millennials Richer
10 Rookie Travel Mistakes — & How To Avoid Them
Advertisement

More from Living

R29 Original Series