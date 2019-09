This Ikea Bowl Might Be A Fire Hazard

The Swedish man told the local website Aftonbladet that he had put the grapes in the bowl and set them on his porch back in June. He soon noticed a burning smell , which he assumed was his next door neighbor's barbecue grill, but noticed that the scent was a bit "sharper" than what he's used to. "I saw it was [the grapes] burning in the grape bowl," Walter said. "How is that possible, I thought. Then I saw there was one intense point where [the sun] hit the twigs, and that's where it started."