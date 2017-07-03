This Ikea Bowl Might Be A Fire Hazard

If you can't stand the heat get out of the kitchen, but first make sure your Ikea bowl didn't just start a fire. Cosmopolitan reported that a man named Richard Walter posted a video of one of Ikea's stainless steel Blanda Blank bowls lighting on fire after he left it outside in the sun.
The Swedish man told the local website Aftonbladet that he had put the grapes in the bowl and set them on his porch back in June. He soon noticed a burning smell, which he assumed was his next door neighbor's barbecue grill, but noticed that the scent was a bit "sharper" than what he's used to. "I saw it was [the grapes] burning in the grape bowl," Walter said. "How is that possible, I thought. Then I saw there was one intense point where [the sun] hit the twigs, and that's where it started."
Knowing some people probably wouldn't believe this bowl was a fire starter, Walter posted a video on Facebook of him using a piece of paper to show that yes, the bowl could catch on fire. "It's scary," Walter told Aftonbladet of the experience. "Imagine that you have something you set in a sunny window, and then you have some curtains around ... then you can figure out what might happen."
Ikea agreed and released a statement shortly after Walter's video regarding the bowls, which range from $4.99 to $6.99. "We take this information very seriously and will investigate what might have happened," Emil Eriksson, spokesperson of the Ikea Sweden, said.
After performing a rick assessment, though, Eriksson released another statement to the English language Swedish paper The Local this week, explaining "it has been established that many different parameters would have to converge for the content of the bowl to overheat and that the risk for this to happen is very low."
Adding, "The round design of the bowl further contributes to a very low risk of spreading, in case of any overheated material in the bowl."
As of now, there hasn't been any other reported complaints of the bowls lighting on fire and the Blanda Blank bowls are still for sale. Maybe just be careful if you plan on using them at your next sunny day BBQ.
